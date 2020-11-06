UrduPoint.com
Vienna Prosecutors Request Arrest For 8 Detained Suspects Of Terrorist Attack - Reports

Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The Vienna prosecutor's office has requested court to sanction the arrest of eight detainees in connection with the recent deadly terrorist attack in the Austrian capital, media reported on Friday.

The Austrian radio station Ã–1 reported that following the terrorist attack, the police detained 16 people, all of whom are believed to have links to radical Islamist groups.

The eight detainees  were suspected either of the direct involvement in a terrorist attack or of participation in a terrorist organization. Prosecutors want them in custody pending their trial. It is known that four of them have already been convicted for crimes of a terrorist nature, another two for various offenses of a violent nature, and two more for attempting to commit an honor killing.

The decision on the request of the prosecutor's office on Friday will be taken up by the Vienna Regional Court for Criminal Matters.

Five more detainees remain under investigation, one of whom has already been released.

On Monday night, the Austrian capital of Vienna was subjected to a series of gun attacks. As a result, five people died including the attacker, and 22 others were injured. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia).

