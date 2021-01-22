UrduPoint.com
Vienna Ready To Host Russia-US Strategic Talks, Welcomes Potential New START Extension

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:10 PM

Vienna Ready to Host Russia-US Strategic Talks, Welcomes Potential New START Extension

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Vienna is ready to host Russian-US strategic negotiations if need arises, as it welcomes the signals of Washington's readiness to extend the New START deal by five years, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

"I see Washington's statement as a positive signal.

We are certainly ready to serve as a platform for negotiations. Vienna has already hosted strategic negotiations between Russia and the United States. If it is necessary to hold negotiations, if the five-year extension is discussed, then we will certainly be at their disposal," Schallenberg said at a press conference on entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

