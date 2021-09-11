Vienna Residents Protesting New COVID-Related Restrictions for Unvaccinated

Opponents of coronavirus-related restrictions took to the streets in Vienna, with several demonstrations currently underway in the Austrian capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

The rallies were triggered by the government announcing earlier this week a new set of measures, including, primarily, restrictions for those who did not receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Several small demonstrations have been announced for Saturday, with organizers reporting a few hundred participants.

According to police data, about 1,000 people have joined the rallies as of now. No clashes were reported yet.

So far, around 70% of Austria's population have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.