UrduPoint.com

Vienna Residents Protesting New COVID-Related Restrictions For Unvaccinated

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:31 PM

Vienna Residents Protesting New COVID-Related Restrictions for Unvaccinated

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Opponents of coronavirus-related restrictions took to the streets in Vienna, with several demonstrations currently underway in the Austrian capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The rallies were triggered by the government announcing earlier this week a new set of measures, including, primarily, restrictions for those who did not receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Several small demonstrations have been announced for Saturday, with organizers reporting a few hundred participants.

According to police data, about 1,000 people have joined the rallies as of now. No clashes were reported yet.

So far, around 70% of Austria's population have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.

