Vienna Residents Returning Home After Being Stuck at Opera - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The residents of the Austrian capital are on their way home after being stuck for hours in the famous Vienna State Opera amid the shooting that occurred in the vicinity of the concert hall, sources told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a source from the Opera told Sputnik that over 1,000 people had been stuck in the concert hall out of concerns for their safety.

"They are evacuating them via one metro line, U4. They will be in a special train to Spittelau, which is in the north-west of the city," a source from the Opera told Sputnik in the early hours of Tuesday.

Another source, who attended the concert at the Opera, told Sputnik that after two hours of being stuck in the concert hall, she had safely returned home via the city subway.

According to Austrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Harald Soros, at least one person was killed and several others, including one police officer, were seriously injured in the Monday attacks in Vienna, carried out at six different locations, including near a synagogue in the center of the city.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig has confirmed that there are 15 injured, all hospitalized, following attacks in the Austrian capital. Seven of the wounded sustained serious injuries, Ludwig said.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, as well as Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, have called the attacks a terrorist act.

Austrian media have reported that police were conducting checks in central Vienna after the synagogue shooting and passers-by at the Vienna State Opera had been laid down on the pavement.

According to interior ministry spokesperson Soros, there are still criminals at large, but one attacker has already been neutralized.