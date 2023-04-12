Close
Vienna Says Received No Data On Accreditation Of Russian Participants From UN Officent

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Vienna Says Received No Data on Accreditation of Russian Participants From UN Officent

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Austrian Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti on Tuesday that it did not receive accreditation data for participants from Russia from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, commenting on the reasons for not issuing visas to Russian participants in a UN meeting.

From April 11-21, Russia is taking part in the meeting of the fifth session of the UN Ad Hoc Committee on developing a convention to counter the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes in Vienna. On Tuesday, Ernest Chernukhin, the deputy head of the Russian mission to Vienna, said that most members of the Russian delegation did not receive visas to participate in the session.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received any notification from United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime about any accredited conference participants from Russia," the ministry said.

