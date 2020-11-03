Vienna School Students May Stay Home Tuesday After Terrorist Act - Austrian Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) School studies in Vienna were canceled on Tuesday due to the terrorist attack, students may stay at home, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said at a press conference in Vienna.

"[Austrian] Chancellor [Sebastian Kurz] agreed with the Vienna mayor that tomorrow school classes will be canceled, if the parents can, they may leave the children at home," Nehammer said.

A group of unidentified persons carried out a series of attacks with shooting in downtown Vienna on Monday.

The attacks in particular targeted a synagogue, according to media reports. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the incident was a terrorist act.

Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig said the death toll in the shooting had risen to two as a woman injured in the attack in the Austrian capital had died. According to law enforcement, several people were seriously wounded, including a policeman, one attacker was neutralized, and at least one more attacker was being sought.