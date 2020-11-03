Vienna Synagogue Attacker Commits Suicide, Accomplices Could Be at Large - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that the man, who attacked a synagogue in the center of Vienna, could have committed suicide, but his accomplices could be at large.

According to the newspaper, the attacker allegedly carried an explosive device, which was detonated.

Austrian media reported an attack on a synagogue in the center of Vienna late on Monday. The city's police have confirmed information about the shooting in the Austrian capital, noting that there were injured people. According to the OE24 broadcaster, about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue. According to media reports, the shooting was carried out from a machine gun.