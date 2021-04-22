UrduPoint.com
Vienna Talks Clarify What US, Iran Must Do To Comply With JCPOA - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:10 AM

Vienna Talks Clarify What US, Iran Must Do to Comply With JCPOA - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Vienna talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has provided greater clarification of what the United States and Iran must do to return to full compliance of the deal, but important disagreements remain, a senior State Department official said in a telephone briefing.

"What we did achieve is greater clarification; the United States has a better idea of what it will need to do to come back into full compliance with the JCPOA and Iran has a better idea of what it will need to do to come back to compliance of the JCPOA," the official said on Wednesday.

The official added that Iran has a pretty good understanding of the US administration's view on returning to compliance, but important disagreements remain between the two countries.

More Stories From World

