Vienna Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal Can Begin in 10 Days Or Later - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The talks to restore Iran nuclear deal could begin in at least 10 days, possibly later, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"We believe that the sooner the talks resume the better. It won't happen earlier than in 10 days, possibly later, I think," Ulyanov told Russian newspaper Kommersant.

The domestic situation in Iran can impact the talks.

"At the moment, nobody, including Iran, doesn't know [when the talks will resume]. It's understandable ” Iran has just elected a new president, a new team is coming, they need time to get their bearings. The issue is acute for the Iranian society and for the establishment," the diplomat said.

However, the other parties to the talks are beginning to feel "somewhat irritated," Ulyanov said, as "new agreements being undecided for so long is not good for the outcome."