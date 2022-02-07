MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The eighth round of negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume in Vienna on February 8, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Monday.

"Following a short break, the 8th round of negotiations in Vienna in the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume tomorrow, on Tuesday 8 February," the EEAS said in a statement.