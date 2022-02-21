Vienna Talks on JCPOA to End Once Participants Agree on All Points - Iranian Delegation

The Vienna talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will continue until the participants approve all items of the new agreement, Mohammad Marandi, an adviser to the Iranian delegation in Vienna, told Sputnik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The Vienna talks on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will continue until the participants approve all items of the new agreement, Mohammad Marandi, an adviser to the Iranian delegation in Vienna, told Sputnik.

"The talks will not conclude until the entirety of the draft agreement's content is agreed upon... when all points are discussed and approved, then we can talk about implementing the agreement," Marandi said when asked if it was true that negotiators in Vienna disagree on several clauses of the draft.

The Iranian adviser also ruled out any Israeli influence on the JCPOA talks, saying that "their (the Israelis') presence or absence will not affect the negotiations in Vienna."

"It is important for Iran that the JCPOA is implemented in its entirety in the long run," Marandi added.

At the same time, he stated that the ongoing crisis surrounding Ukraine has no bearing on the nuclear program talks.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, which was signed by Iran, the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union in 2015. Thereafter, the US enacted hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks on the revival of the JCPOA resumed on February 8 after a short break. During the seventh round of talks, completed on December 17, the sides agreed on two draft agreements which reflected Iran's interests.