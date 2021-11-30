Vienna Talks Parties Agree to Restart Work of 2 Expert Groups - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The participants of the Vienna-hosted nuclear talks have agreed to restart the work of two expert groups on sanctions against Iran and nuclear issues, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The negotiations to revive the nuclear deal with Iran resumed in the Austrian capital on Monday after over a five-month break.

"The sides agreed to restart two expert working groups on sanctions and nuclear issues. In general, the start of the negotiations is assessed by the participants as positive and constructive, inspiring some optimism," the ministry said in a statement.

All participants reaffirmed their commitment to further efforts to promptly return to the full implementation of the nuclear deal, as well as stressed the desire to achieve a result as soon as possible, the statement added.