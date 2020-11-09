UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vienna Terrorist Met With Associates Before Attack - Security Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:13 PM

Vienna Terrorist Met With Associates Before Attack - Security Official

The Islamist gunmen who went on a killing spree in Vienna last week met with like-minded people from Germany and Switzerland prior to the attack, Austrian public security chief Franz Ruf said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The Islamist gunmen who went on a killing spree in Vienna last week met with like-minded people from Germany and Switzerland prior to the attack, Austrian public security chief Franz Ruf said on Monday.

Multiple shooting attacks were perpetrated late on November 2 in the Austrian capital, resulting in four people killed and 22 injured. One of the targets is reported to have been a local synagogue. The gunman was shot by the police and later identified as a supporter of the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

"There was a meeting of the discussed persons from Germany and Switzerland, however, the future terrorist's meeting was attended by people who have been detained during the investigation of [his] circle.

A broad circle of people met [on that day], some remained for a night, others left," Ruf said at a press conference, without giving a precise number of the meeting's attendees.

The attacker was a 20-year old Albanian Kujtim Fejzulai, whose family moved to Vienna from North Macedonia. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019 for trying to join the IS in Syria but was paroled on December 5.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Syria Russia Germany Vienna Circle Switzerland Macedonia Albanian April November December 2019 Family From

Recent Stories

Cable operators delegation meets PEMRA chairman

7 seconds ago

'Dr Iqbal inspired Muslims of subcontinent with in ..

9 seconds ago

US Housing Secretary Ben Carson Tests Positive for ..

15 seconds ago

Football: CAF Champions League draws

3 minutes ago

Punjab Assembly approves to set wheat support pric ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Mi-24 Shot Down Over Armenia Outside Comb ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.