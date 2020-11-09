Vienna Terrorist Met With Associates Before Attack - Security Official

The Islamist gunmen who went on a killing spree in Vienna last week met with like-minded people from Germany and Switzerland prior to the attack, Austrian public security chief Franz Ruf said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The Islamist gunmen who went on a killing spree in Vienna last week met with like-minded people from Germany and Switzerland prior to the attack, Austrian public security chief Franz Ruf said on Monday.

Multiple shooting attacks were perpetrated late on November 2 in the Austrian capital, resulting in four people killed and 22 injured. One of the targets is reported to have been a local synagogue. The gunman was shot by the police and later identified as a supporter of the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

"There was a meeting of the discussed persons from Germany and Switzerland, however, the future terrorist's meeting was attended by people who have been detained during the investigation of [his] circle.

A broad circle of people met [on that day], some remained for a night, others left," Ruf said at a press conference, without giving a precise number of the meeting's attendees.

The attacker was a 20-year old Albanian Kujtim Fejzulai, whose family moved to Vienna from North Macedonia. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019 for trying to join the IS in Syria but was paroled on December 5.