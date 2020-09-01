Vienna Threatens Ankara With Diplomatic Consequences Over Suspected Turkish Spy - Reports

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has threatened Ankara with diplomatic consequences after a suspected Turkish spy was detected operating in the European state, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has threatened Ankara with diplomatic consequences after a suspected Turkish spy was detected operating in the European state, media reported on Tuesday.

According to Kronen Zeitung, Austrian law enforcement officers were led to the spy suspect during an investigation into the July clashes between Kurdish and Turkish activists in Austria.

The media outlet said, citing Nehammer, that the suspect had confessed to being a member of a spy network that sends information to the Turkish government. The Austrian prosecutor's office intends to bring charges in connection with espionage.

"There is no place for Turkey's espionage in Austria," Nehammer said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The newspaper went on to suggest that Nehammer had threatened Ankara with diplomatic consequences in relation to the incident.

Nehammer also said that the suspect, whose gender and nationality he did not reveal, was once imprisoned in Turkey and released on the condition of spying on Turks in Austria. The news outlet said, referring to its own investigation, that the alleged spy was a woman.

In July, Austrian media reported that about 300 ethnic Kurds and Turks took to the streets in Vienna for a peaceful march against the Turkish government and killings of women in Syria. The march, however, turned violent, with several law enforcement officers injured in the clashes.