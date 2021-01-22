Vienna to Host Talks of Nuclear Arms Prohibition Deal Participants in Late 2021-Early 2022

Participants of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons are set to hold a meeting in late 2021 or the beginning of the next year in the United Nations' headquarters in Vienna, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Participants of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons are set to hold a meeting in late 2021 or the beginning of the next year in the United Nations' headquarters in Vienna, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference on its entry into force, the Austrian diplomat expressed confidence in the success of the deal.

"The next date is the meeting of the participants of the treaty, which should take place in the end of this year or the beginning of the next year in Vienna, in the UN headquarters.

This is when the next steps will be taken," Schallenberg said.

The Austrian foreign minister expressed confidence that the number of participating nations and countries ratifying the treaty would be constantly growing. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is not targeted against any nation, it is a process open to all countries and civic societies, the minister went on to say.