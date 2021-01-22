UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vienna To Host Talks Of Nuclear Arms Prohibition Deal Participants In Late 2021-Early 2022

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:07 PM

Vienna to Host Talks of Nuclear Arms Prohibition Deal Participants in Late 2021-Early 2022

Participants of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons are set to hold a meeting in late 2021 or the beginning of the next year in the United Nations' headquarters in Vienna, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Participants of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons are set to hold a meeting in late 2021 or the beginning of the next year in the United Nations' headquarters in Vienna, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference on its entry into force, the Austrian diplomat expressed confidence in the success of the deal.

"The next date is the meeting of the participants of the treaty, which should take place in the end of this year or the beginning of the next year in Vienna, in the UN headquarters.

This is when the next steps will be taken," Schallenberg said.

The Austrian foreign minister expressed confidence that the number of participating nations and countries ratifying the treaty would be constantly growing. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is not targeted against any nation, it is a process open to all countries and civic societies, the minister went on to say.

Related Topics

United Nations Nuclear Vienna All

Recent Stories

Rana Sana Ullah wears lion's mask on hearing of Kh ..

24 minutes ago

Double-dip Europe recession 'increasingly inevitab ..

3 minutes ago

Mathews lifts Sri Lanka to 155-3 against England

3 minutes ago

10 held over decanting LPG illegally in faisalabad ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Welcomes US Political Will to Extend New S ..

3 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Philippine festivals with ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.