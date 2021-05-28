Vienna Urges Moscow to Clarify Refusal to Accept Plane From Austria That Bypassed Belarus

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Austria is calling on Russia to explain its refusal to accept a flight operated by Austrian Airlines that was rerouted to avoid the Belarusian airspace, and urged to refrain from obstructing air traffic between Russia and Europe, the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommended avoiding the Belarusian airspace until an international investigation into the Ryanair plane incident is completed.

The Austrian Airlines company on Thursday canceled a flight from Vienna to Moscow due to the refusal of the Russian side to modify the flight plan to bypass Belarus. According to the ministry, the call to airlines in the EU to avoid flights through Belarus was a reaction to "an unprecedented act of gross air piracy last weekend."

"It was about the EU's legitimate security concerns. These were not the case concerning air traffic to and through Russia. Therefore, the Russian reaction does not concern this.

We immediately demand that Russia take care of the clarification [on the situation with the refusal to accept the flight] and not artificially hinder free air traffic between Russia and Europe," the Austrian ministry said.

The ministry stressed that it is in the interests of both countries to provide the smooth operations of all flights to and through Russia.

On Sunday, a flight operated by the Irish airline Ryanair from Greece to Lithuania was diverted in Minsk over a bomb threat which later turned out to have been fake. Western nations argued the incident was a forced landing to arrest a passenger, dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, one of the founders of the opposition Telegram channel Nexta, which was active during last year's post-election protests in Belarus and then designated as extremist.

Along with the journalist, a Russian national named Sofia Sapega was also detained. The Russian Embassy in Minsk maintains contact with her parents.