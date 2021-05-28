UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vienna Urges Moscow To Clarify Refusal To Accept Plane From Austria That Bypassed Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

Vienna Urges Moscow to Clarify Refusal to Accept Plane From Austria That Bypassed Belarus

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Austria is calling on Russia to explain its refusal to accept a flight operated by Austrian Airlines that was rerouted to avoid the Belarusian airspace, and urged to refrain from obstructing air traffic between Russia and Europe, the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommended avoiding the Belarusian airspace until an international investigation into the Ryanair plane incident is completed.

The Austrian Airlines company on Thursday canceled a flight from Vienna to Moscow due to the refusal of the Russian side to modify the flight plan to bypass Belarus. According to the ministry, the call to airlines in the EU to avoid flights through Belarus was a reaction to "an unprecedented act of gross air piracy last weekend."

"It was about the EU's legitimate security concerns. These were not the case concerning air traffic to and through Russia. Therefore, the Russian reaction does not concern this.

We immediately demand that Russia take care of the clarification [on the situation with the refusal to accept the flight] and not artificially hinder free air traffic between Russia and Europe," the Austrian ministry said.

The ministry stressed that it is in the interests of both countries to provide the smooth operations of all flights to and through Russia.

On Sunday, a flight operated by the Irish airline Ryanair from Greece to Lithuania was diverted in Minsk over a bomb threat which later turned out to have been fake. Western nations argued the incident was a forced landing to arrest a passenger, dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, one of the founders of the opposition Telegram channel Nexta, which was active during last year's post-election protests in Belarus and then designated as extremist.

Along with the journalist, a Russian national named Sofia Sapega was also detained. The Russian Embassy in Minsk maintains contact with her parents.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe European Union Company Traffic Vienna Minsk Sofia Ireland Austria Belarus Lithuania Greece Sunday All From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

2 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

32 minutes ago

Launch postponed for Soyuz rocket with UK telecom ..

1 hour ago

Violence against women can be stopped by creating ..

1 hour ago

Two-Thirds of US Voters Believe China Likely Creat ..

1 hour ago

US Will Not Rejoin 'Open Skies' Treaty With Russia ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.