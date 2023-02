(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Vienna continues to destroy the once constructive relations with Russia, so its credibility as a neutral negotiating platform is undermined, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lubinsky said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said that Vienna declared four Russian diplomats personae non gratae, expelling them from the country.

"Vienna deliberately continues to violate our once constructive bilateral relations and channels for dialogue. At the same time, of course, its credibility as a neutral international negotiating platform, its ability and willingness to carry out any mediation functions is undermined," Lubinsky said.

The ambassador added that in the current situation the independence of Austria's foreign policy comes into question.