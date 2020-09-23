UrduPoint.com
Vienna's Famous Opera Ball Falls Victim To Pandemic

Wed 23rd September 2020

The centrepiece of Vienna's famous winter ball season, the Opera Ball, will not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic, Austria's government announced Wednesday

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The centrepiece of Vienna's famous winter ball season, the Opera Ball, will not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic, Austria's government announced Wednesday.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in a statement that although it was a "great advertisement" for Austrian culture, "due to the corona situation it would be irresponsible to hold the ball in the normal fashion".

Originally planned for February 11, the ball is a major event in Austria's cultural Calendar, attended by the country's political and economic elites as well as foreign celebrities.

The ball has only been cancelled once before since 1956 -- during the 1991 Gulf War.

"The Opera Ball requires a long preparation period and at the moment we cannot assume that we can hold an event hosting 7,000 people, with music, dancing and a relaxed atmosphere," said state secretary for culture Andrea Mayer.

Several other prominent winter balls have already been cancelled for the coming season, some of which would have been held at Vienna's imperial Hofburg palace.

