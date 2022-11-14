(@FahadShabbir)

The chairman of the right-wing Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), Herbert Kickl, said on Monday that the government's calls to provide military support for Ukraine damaged the national economy and benefited the US defense industry

"This is the policy of the government. This is a neutral state (Austria) that engaged in an economic war against Russia and continues to wage it up until now under the command of President of the European Commission (Ursula) von der Leyen and under the indirect command of the United States. Because of the government's decision to enter this economic war, a massive inflation wave was created in the energy sector. Millions of people in this country are fighting for survival now, while they don't know whether they can afford things for everyday life. It's the government's fault that ventures that could have operate without any problem have to close now because of the sanctions," Kickl said at a press-conference.

The leader of the FPO also specified that the goal of this economic war is to support the military sector of the United States.

"Today's task is to (get) out of the sanctions... This is a necessity. But instead, one plays in a European concert and makes irresponsible promises of funding Ukraine. Now another 18 billion euro ($18.6 billion) package is being discussed, which is aimed at funding US military exports with European money," the politician added.

He concluded that this policy is "irresponsible" and "not future oriented at all", while it is "burying Austria in debt."

On November 9, the European Commission proposed an unprecedented 18 billion euro ($18.5 billion) support plan for Ukraine. According to the Commission's statement, this package will help Kiev continue to pay wages and pensions and keep important public services at the required level.