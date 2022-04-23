Less than a half of Austrians agree with the position of their government on Ukraine, a survey out Saturday showed

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Less than a half of Austrians agree with the position of their government on Ukraine, a survey out Saturday showed.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 11 and called for an immediate termination of Moscow's military special operation in Ukraine. Vienna is in favor of tougher sanctions against Moscow, but at this stage it does not support introduction of the embargo on Russian gas.

The poll conducted by Unique research institute for the Austrian news magazine Profil found that 40% of the respondents consider the Austrian government's line towards the conflict in Ukraine to be overall correct.

At the same time, 23% consider that Vienna's position is "too pro-Ukraine" with 17% called it "too pro-Russian" and 20% found it difficult to answer.

The survey was conducted online on April 15-21, among 500 respondents over the age of 16.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.