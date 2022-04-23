UrduPoint.com

Vienna's Position On Ukraine Conflict Supported By 40% Of Austrians - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Vienna's Position on Ukraine Conflict Supported by 40% of Austrians - Poll

Less than a half of Austrians agree with the position of their government on Ukraine, a survey out Saturday showed

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Less than a half of Austrians agree with the position of their government on Ukraine, a survey out Saturday showed.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 11 and called for an immediate termination of Moscow's military special operation in Ukraine. Vienna is in favor of tougher sanctions against Moscow, but at this stage it does not support introduction of the embargo on Russian gas.

The poll conducted by Unique research institute for the Austrian news magazine Profil found that 40% of the respondents consider the Austrian government's line towards the conflict in Ukraine to be overall correct.

At the same time, 23% consider that Vienna's position is "too pro-Ukraine" with 17% called it "too pro-Russian" and 20% found it difficult to answer.

The survey was conducted online on April 15-21, among 500 respondents over the age of 16.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vienna Vladimir Putin Same Luhansk Donetsk February April Gas Government

Recent Stories

PM expresses satisfaction over law and order situa ..

PM expresses satisfaction over law and order situation in Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 81,132 faithful to perform Hajj this year from Pak ..

81,132 faithful to perform Hajj this year from Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Shan Masood makes historic record by pack-to-pack ..

Shan Masood makes historic record by pack-to-pack double centuries

17 minutes ago
 Former Springbok Wannenburg dies after Texas vehic ..

Former Springbok Wannenburg dies after Texas vehicle crash

1 minute ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister strongly condemns terrorist attack ..

Prime Minister strongly condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.