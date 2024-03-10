Vienna's Wacky Hundertwasser Museum Gets Even Greener
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Friedensreich Hundertwasser would have no doubt approved. Austria has made its "first green museum" -- entirely dedicated to the work of the maverick artist and ecological trailblazer -- even greener.
The colourful Kunst Haus Wien in Vienna has ditched fossil fuels for an entirely renewable in-house hydrothermal energy system using a well in its courtyard.
The museum -- where Hundertwasser used to stay on the top floor -- draws more than a hundred thousand visitors a year, with the nearby and equally zany Hundertwasser House attracting more than a million.
Curators believe the polymath, who designed a series of environmentally friendly buildings in Austria and abroad, would have approved of the 3.5 million-euro ($3.8-million) green makeover of the gallery.
Renovating the building according to the latest environmental standards was an attempt to live up to his reputation as a green prophet, said director Gerlinde Riedl, who called it the country's "first green museum".
Hundertwasser oversaw the opening of the museum in 1991 -- which holds the world's largest collection of his work -- after transforming the abandoned factory "according to his aesthetic ideals into a unique piece of art," curator Andreas Hirsch told AFP as the new permanent exhibition opened.
The artist described himself as a "doctor" repairing "sick" buildings to achieve harmony with nature.
In one of his manifestos he railed against "rationalism in architecture", declaring that "the straight line is godless".
