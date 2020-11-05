UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Viennese Police Declines To Comment On Alleged Detention Of Russians After Attack

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Viennese Police Declines to Comment on Alleged Detention of Russians After Attack

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Viennese police cannot share any informaton about people who were detained after an attack in the Austrian capital because of the personal data protection law, the police spokeswoman told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the head of the police said that there were Russian nationals among people who were detained on suspicion of some invlvement in the recent deadly attack. The Russian Embassy in Vienna told Sputnik earlier in the day that it was verifying this information but had no confirmation yet.

Related Topics

Attack Police Russia Vienna Share

Recent Stories

Former cricketer Mohammad Yousaf enjoys net practi ..

7 minutes ago

‘Imran Khan consumed “charas” in front of me ..

38 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s gaming-specific features set to o ..

50 minutes ago

Russia Fights Covid Based on Own Experience But St ..

35 minutes ago

Turkey establishes earthquake commission

35 minutes ago

Kiev's New Plan for Donbas Settlement Goes Against ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.