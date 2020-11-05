Viennese Police Declines to Comment on Alleged Detention of Russians After Attack

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Viennese police cannot share any informaton about people who were detained after an attack in the Austrian capital because of the personal data protection law, the police spokeswoman told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the head of the police said that there were Russian nationals among people who were detained on suspicion of some invlvement in the recent deadly attack. The Russian Embassy in Vienna told Sputnik earlier in the day that it was verifying this information but had no confirmation yet.