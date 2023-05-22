Vietnam Actively Preparing for Upcoming Visit of Russian Leader - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The Russian leadership is expected to visit Vietnam, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Monday.

"In addition to your visit, we are also actively preparing for the upcoming visit of the Russian leader," Pham Minh Chinh said at a meeting with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev in Hanoi.