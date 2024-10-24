Open Menu

Vietnam Aims To Have 20 Reputable Blockchain Brands By 2030

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 10:50 AM

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Vietnam expects to have 20 reputable blockchain brands on blockchain technology platforms in the region by 2030, according to the newly-approved national strategy on the application and development of blockchain technology.

The strategy targets to ensure Vietnam is capable of mastering and applying blockchain technology in all socio-economic fields, realizing the goal of becoming a stable and prosperous digital nation.

According to the strategy, by 2025, 10 research and training facilities will be built in Vietnam and upgraded to serve human resources development for blockchain technology.

The Southeast Asian country is set to maintain at least three blockchain technology testing centers/zones in major cities to form a national blockchain network.

Vietnam also expects to have representatives in the top 10 blockchain training and research institutions in Asia.

