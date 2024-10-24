Vietnam Aims To Have 20 Reputable Blockchain Brands By 2030
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 10:50 AM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Vietnam expects to have 20 reputable blockchain brands on blockchain technology platforms in the region by 2030, according to the newly-approved national strategy on the application and development of blockchain technology.
The strategy targets to ensure Vietnam is capable of mastering and applying blockchain technology in all socio-economic fields, realizing the goal of becoming a stable and prosperous digital nation.
According to the strategy, by 2025, 10 research and training facilities will be built in Vietnam and upgraded to serve human resources development for blockchain technology.
The Southeast Asian country is set to maintain at least three blockchain technology testing centers/zones in major cities to form a national blockchain network.
Vietnam also expects to have representatives in the top 10 blockchain training and research institutions in Asia.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results
Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence agains ..
Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari
More Stories From World
-
New Japan PM sweats for majority in snap election5 minutes ago
-
Harris to make 'closing argument' against Trump in Washington5 minutes ago
-
CPC delegation visits Laos on ties15 minutes ago
-
UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths at care home for elderly15 minutes ago
-
'Too soon' to call Barca contenders despite Bayern romp: Flick15 minutes ago
-
Two rescued from coal mine collapse in north China, four still trapped16 minutes ago
-
Will the US poll watchers become election intimidators?25 minutes ago
-
Civilians and peacekeepers at risk, amid escalating Lebanon conflict: UN26 minutes ago
-
Japan wants to host 2031 World Cup to fire up women's football26 minutes ago
-
Japan wants to host 2031 World Cup to fire up women's football46 minutes ago
-
UNRWA chief says, ‘The smell of death is everywhere’ in northern Gaza, as Israeli strikes contin ..56 minutes ago
-
Botafogo blast five past Penarol in Libertadores semi1 hour ago