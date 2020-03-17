Vietnam Airlines Suspending Flights to France, Malaysia Over COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Vietnam Airlines is suspending flights to France starting from March 17 and to Malaysia from March 18 over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the company said on Tuesday.

France has so far confirmed over 6,600 cases with 148 deaths, according to the country's health agency, Sante Publique. Vietnam, on the other hand, has reported nearly 60 cases of the disease but no fatalities, according to the World Health Organization's latest data.

"Due to the current situation in France and limited operating conditions, Vietnam Airlines will temporarily suspend services between Vietnam and France starting 17 March 2020," the company said in a press release.

It added that in Southeast Asia, Vietnam Airlines would "temporarily suspend flights between Vietnam and Malaysia from 18 March to 31 March 2020 as per the Malaysian Government's temporary border closure announcement."

The company also said that flights to the UK and Germany would operate as planned, and that affected passengers would be able to change their flight route or departure date free of charge.