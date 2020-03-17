UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Airlines Suspending Flights To France, Malaysia Over COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:14 PM

Vietnam Airlines Suspending Flights to France, Malaysia Over COVID-19

Vietnam Airlines is suspending flights to France starting from March 17 and to Malaysia from March 18 over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the company said on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Vietnam Airlines is suspending flights to France starting from March 17 and to Malaysia from March 18 over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the company said on Tuesday.

France has so far confirmed over 6,600 cases with 148 deaths, according to the country's health agency, Sante Publique. Vietnam, on the other hand, has reported nearly 60 cases of the disease but no fatalities, according to the World Health Organization's latest data.

"Due to the current situation in France and limited operating conditions, Vietnam Airlines will temporarily suspend services between Vietnam and France starting 17 March 2020," the company said in a press release.

It added that in Southeast Asia, Vietnam Airlines would "temporarily suspend flights between Vietnam and Malaysia from 18 March to 31 March 2020 as per the Malaysian Government's temporary border closure announcement."

The company also said that flights to the UK and Germany would operate as planned, and that affected passengers would be able to change their flight route or departure date free of charge.

Related Topics

World France Company Germany United Kingdom Malaysia Vietnam March Border 2020 From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to ..

46 minutes ago

Egypt's Red Sea Province Quarantines All Hotel Wor ..

2 minutes ago

Education minister chairs meeting, decides to post ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in New York State to P ..

2 minutes ago

WHO calls for stepping up testing of suspected cor ..

2 minutes ago

German Agriculture Minister Says Country Well-Stoc ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.