Vietnam Airlines Suspends All International Flights Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Thu 19th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Vietnam Airlines national flag carrier announced on Thursday the suspension of all international flights until April 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Vietnamese state-run news agency said.

According to VNA, flights to Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and Myanmar will be suspended starting on Saturday. Meanwhile, flights to Japan and the UK will be suspended starting on Monday, and flights to Germany and Australia starting on Tuesday.

The airline has already suspended flights to and from China, Macao, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Russia, France, and Malaysia.

Passengers who have already purchased or will purchase tickets to these destinations before March 25, will be allowed to change the departure date free of charge, according to the media outlet.

According to the Russian embassy in Vietnam, Hanoi-Moscow flights were canceled on Wednesday. More than 40 Russian nationals who were supposed to return to their homeland on Wednesday after spending a vacation in Vietnam were unable to depart for Moscow.

Moreover, late on Tuesday, Vietnam adopted a decree introducing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for Russian citizens arriving in the country. More than 150 Russian nationals who have arrived in Hanoi on a flight of the Aeroflot airline early on Wednesday were quarantined.

To date, Vietnam has confirmed 76 COVID-19 cases.

