Vietnam Allows Foreigners With Expired Visas to Stay Until January 31 - Russian Consulate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The Vietnamese authorities have extended until the end of January, the permission to stay for foreigners who are stuck in the country with expired tourist visas amid the pandemic, the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Da Nang said on Monday.

"In accordance with the decision of the Vietnamese migration authorities of January 5, 2021, the regime for extending the period of permitted stay for foreigners in Vietnam on tourist visas will be extended until January 31, 2021," the consulate said on its Facebook page.

According to the statement, people who are in Vietnam on tourist visas that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic, can leave the country without penalties by January 31.

However, they will have to provide confirmation that they were unable to leave the country on time upon departure. Such confirmation can be a diplomatic mission note.

To receive such a note, applicants need to send a letter to the nearest consular office 3-5 days before the date of departure with a detailed description of the situation, full name, contact details, date, a scan of the passport and the ticket.

The consulate also stressed that Russian diplomatic missions in Vietnam were not extending Vietnamese tourist visas and issued only exit notes for those who arrived before March 1, 2020 on tourist visas and are leaving Vietnam.