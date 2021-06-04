UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Approves Chinese Sinopharm Vaccine For Emergency Use - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

Vietnam Approves Chinese Sinopharm Vaccine for Emergency Use - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Vietnamese Ministry of Health has approved for emergency use the Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Chinese company Sinopharm, the official Vietnam news Agency reported on Friday.

According to the agency, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi sent the request for vaccine approval after which the decision was signed by Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong.

The Vietnam News notes that there is no information yet regarding the number of doses and the timing of their delivery to the country.

Hanoi has previously approved the Russian Sputnik V, as well as AstraZeneca's vaccine.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in Vietnam has risen to 49 people, and the number of detected cases to more than 8,115 people. Although the country's overall caseload and fatality numbers are relatively low, the authorities try to accelerate the immunization campaign to head off a new wave of infections.

