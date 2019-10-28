Vietnam Arrests 4 Human Smuggling Suspects After UK Truck Deaths - Reports

Vietnamese police have arrested four people on suspicion of organizing to illegally smuggle people in the wake of the UK truck tragedy, local news media reported Monday

A fifth person is wanted in connection with two different companies reportedly defrauding Vietnamese citizens who wish to find better opportunities in the West, Vietnamese newspaper VN Express said.

Those arrested in Vietnam are being charged with "organizing or coercing other persons to flee abroad or to stay abroad illegally" although, according to local media, they had not smuggled anyone abroad, merely defrauding people by demanding payments in advance.

According to the newspaper, there is no indication that the illegal rings had any connection with the death of 39 people in the truck in Essex.

News of the discovery of 31 men and eight women dead in a refrigerated truck outside London, UK on October 23 sent shock waves around the world. Initial reports claimed that all the victims were Chinese nationals, but Vietnamese families have since voiced concern suspecting missing family members of being among those deceased.

DNA samples of concerned family members were collected but no results have yet been made public.