UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Arrests Eight Over UK Truck Deaths

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:22 PM

Vietnam arrests eight over UK truck deaths

Vietnam has arrested eight more suspects in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in a truck in Britain who are believed to be Vietnamese, police said Monday

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Vietnam has arrested eight more suspects in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in a truck in Britain who are believed to be Vietnamese, police said Monday.

Police in the central province of Nghe An, where several suspected victims came from, "arrested eight suspects involved in (people smuggling) rings," provincial police director Nguyen Huu Cau said, according to local press.

The state-run Vietnam News agency confirmed the news, which followstwo other arrests in central Vietnam last week in connection with the deathsin Britain.

Related Topics

Police Vietnam From

Recent Stories

Drop in emergency travel documents issued to Brits ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan's request to Interpol for Ishaq Dar's red ..

13 minutes ago

Int'l organizations far from establishing peace

6 minutes ago

Three protesters killed in Iraq's Karbala near Ira ..

6 minutes ago

Two Georgian Broadcasters Remain in Emergency Mode ..

6 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.