UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Arrests One More For Organizing Illegal Immigration

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:14 PM

Vietnam arrests one more for organizing illegal immigration

Police of Vietnam's central Ha Tinh province detained a local man who had been charged with organizing and brokering illegal immigration as part of the accelerating probe following similar cases, the authority said on its website on Tuesday

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Police of Vietnam's central Ha Tinh province detained a local man who had been charged with organizing and brokering illegal immigration as part of the accelerating probe following similar cases, the authority said on its website on Tuesday.

According to the local police, the 55-year-old detainee has not been granted the license to work in labor export field. However, he promised to help some Vietnamese people travel to Germany to work and would get 1,000 U.S. Dollars for each person successfully sent to the country. The authority has yet announced the number of people that he sent abroad illegally.

The authority said in the coming time, they would bring to justice more criminals for organizing and brokering illegal immigration.

Earlier on Nov. 1, Ha Tinh police detained two individuals and summoned eight others for questioning on suspicion of helping people to travel abroad illegally, following reports of local families seeking for their missing relatives in Britain.

Few days later, police of Vietnam's central Nghe An province also detained eight individuals as part of the accelerating illegal immigration probe, Vietnam news Agency reported.

Among 39 Vietnamese people found dead in the back of a lorry in Britain late October, 10 had permanent residence in Ha Tinh and 21 others were from Nghe An province, according to Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security.

Related Topics

Dead Police Germany Man Ha Tinh Vietnam October Criminals From

Recent Stories

549 graduate with a promising future at NUST combi ..

13 minutes ago

2-Days workshop on ‘Youth Enterprise Development ..

18 minutes ago

UAE has the &#039;best F-16 in the world,&#039; ou ..

31 minutes ago

Two NYU Abu Dhabi students selected as 2020 UAE Rh ..

31 minutes ago

US extends license for businesses to work with Hua ..

21 minutes ago

'US Democratic presidential candidates, rights gro ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.