Open Menu

Vietnam Asks Philippines To Address Assault Of Vietnamese Flag In Manila

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Vietnam Asks Philippines to Address Assault of Vietnamese Flag in Manila

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Vietnam has asked the Philippines to condemn the demonstration in Manila where the Vietnamese flag was torn in front of the country's embassy and prevent it from happening again, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang has said.

"The act of vandalising the Vietnamese national flag is an insult to the feelings of the Vietnamese people and must be severely condemned," Hang was quoted as saying at a Thursday briefing by the Viet Nam news daily. "We request the Philippines' side to strictly handle the case, taking effective measures to prevent this behaviour from occurring, which could affect the development of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"

The protest was purportedly in response to Philippine reports alleging the militarization of the South China Sea by Vietnam.

The territorial affiliation of the South China Sea has long been disputed between China, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines. The situation in the sea region is often complicated by the passage of US warships, which, according to Beijing, violate international law.

Related Topics

Protest China Beijing Manila Brunei Philippines Malaysia Vietnam From

Recent Stories

Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

1 hour ago
 Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

2 hours ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

2 hours ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

2 hours ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

2 hours ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

2 hours ago
TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

2 hours ago
 Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

3 hours ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

3 hours ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

3 hours ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

3 hours ago

More Stories From World