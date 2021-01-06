UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Bans Flights From UK, South Africa Amid Concerns Over Mutated Virus - Reports

Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

Vietnam Bans Flights From UK, South Africa Amid Concerns Over Mutated Virus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Vietnamese prime minister announced on Tuesday a ban on flights from the United Kingdom and South Africa after they reported having mutated coronavirus strains, media said.

Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the ban would be extended to other countries that had confirmed cases of infection with the new, faster-spreading strains, according to the VN Express newspaper.

The ministries of foreign affairs, health and transport were told to draw up a list of countries to which the new restrictions will be applied.

Vietnam confirmed its first case of the UK-linked variant in a 44-year-old woman who arrived from the United Kingdom on December 22. She was quarantined in the southern Mekong Delta province upon arrival.

