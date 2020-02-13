Vietnam Bans Italian Cruise Ship From Docking Amid Coronavirus Scare - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Vietnamese authorities have denied an Italian cruise ship carrying over 1,100 European passengers from docking in Ha Long Bay in the country's north over fears that people on board could be infected with the new coronavirus, the media reported on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Vietnamese authorities have denied an Italian cruise ship carrying over 1,100 European passengers from docking in Ha Long Bay in the country's north over fears that people on board could be infected with the new coronavirus, the media reported on Thursday.

According to Vietnamese online newspaper VnExpress International, the AIDAvita, an Italian ship contracted by Germany's AIDA Cruises, was set to dock at Cai Lan Port in Vietnam's Quang Ninh province on Thursday. The ship departed from Indonesia's Bali on January 17 and has since visited nine ports, none of them in mainland China, the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic, or Hong Kong.

Though the ship never made port in virus-affected areas, the authorities of Quang Ninh, which shares a border with China, explained that their decision was based on the situation with another cruise ship, Diamond Princess, whose passengers were found to be infected with COVID-19.

The Diamond Princess cruise liner has been under quarantine near the Japanese port of Yokohama since February 3, after a man who got off the boat in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus. Currently, a total of 218 infection cases have been reported on the vessel.

COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. So far, the virus has infected some 60,000 people worldwide and killed over 1,350 people.