Vietnam Bans Wild Animal Trade, Imports To Confront Illegal Bushmeat Traffic - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 03:20 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed a directive banning imports of wild animal meat to the country, as well as closing all markets and sites selling such products in order to fight bushmeat trafficking, the Vietnamese government's news portal reported on Friday.

The directive bans all Vietnamese citizens, especially public officials and their relatives, from illegally hunting and killing wild animals, trading in wild animals or their meat, and storing bushmeat.

Following the directive's release, the government instructed the relevant agencies to make changes to existing laws and regulations related to wildlife, the news portal said.

In February, the Vietnamese government adopted measures to tighten the control over the hunting and trafficking of wild animals and their meat, which were developed as the first step towards the complete ban.

Freeland, a global non-profit green organization, welcomed Vietnam's decision on Friday, and expressed hope that "other countries will follow Vietnam's lead by banning commercial trade in wild animals, for all life on earth."

