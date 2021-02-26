UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Begins Phase 2 Trials Of Home-Produced NanoCovax Vaccine

Fri 26th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

Vietnam Begins Phase 2 Trials of Home-Produced NanoCovax Vaccine

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Vietnam proceeds on Friday to the second phase of trials of its home-produced NanoCovax vaccine against the coronavirus, the governmental online portal reported, citing the health ministry.

The trials involving volunteers are held at the defense ministry's medical academy.

NanoCovax was developed by Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnologies company.

The Vietnamese medical sciences academy's vaccine institute; the state company for vaccine and biomaterials production; and the center for immunizing vaccines are all working on their own vaccines against COVID-19.

The Vietnamese government plans to inoculate the majority of the population with domestic, and Russian, UK and US vaccines by the end of 2021.

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, 2,412 people have contracted the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 1,804 people have recovered, and the death toll totals 35.

