Vietnam Believes Too Early To Reopen To Foreign Tourists - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Vietnam Believes Too Early to Reopen to Foreign Tourists - State Media

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Vietnam is not ready to reopen to foreign tourists, as risks of imported coronavirus infections persist, the official VNA news agency reported on Thursday, citing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Diplomats, skilled foreign workers and investors remain exempt from the entry ban.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, the prime minister called for vigilance, given a possibility of the second wave of the epidemic and risk of import of coronavirus infection from abroad.

Reacting to a proposal to resume commercial flights, the Vietnamese leader said that the step itself as well as epidemiological security measures to come if the move is approved must be thoroughly thought over.

The prime minister also suggested reducing quarantine for skilled workers and investors arriving in the country.

For over two months, Vietnam has seen no new COVID-19 cases of domestic transmission. Since the onset of the pandemic, the country has registered 352 cases of infection, including 329 recoveries and zero deaths.

