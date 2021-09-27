UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Can Become Hub For Producing Russia's Sputnik V In Southeast Asia - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

Vietnam Can Become Hub for Producing Russia's Sputnik V in Southeast Asia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Vietnam's VABIOTECH pharmaceutical company that is expected to bottle Russia's Sputnik V can turn the Southeast Asian nation into a production center for the COVID-19 vaccine in the region, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said in an interview with Sputnik.

Vietnam registered Sputnik V in March.

VABIOTECH received the developer's certificate of validation and bottled the first batch of the vaccine in July.

"The fact that VABIOTECH has successfully bottled the Sputnik V vaccine is of great significance. In Vietnam, Sputnik V is the only vaccine that has had initial success in technology transfer. Thereby, creating a premise for not only ensuring the domestic demand for vaccines, but also gradually turning Vietnam into a production center for the Sputnik V vaccine in Southeast Asia," Khoi said.

