Vietnam Court Sentences 27 To Death For Drug Trafficking: State Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A court in Vietnam sentenced 27 people to death on Friday after finding them guilty of trafficking more than 600 kilos of narcotics including heroin, ketamine and methamphetamine, state media reported.
Gang leader and notorious female crime boss Vu Hoang Anh, alias Oanh Ha, was among those condemned to death, the Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.
The 35-member ring smuggled 626 kilos (1,380 Pounds) of drugs from Cambodia into Vietnam between March 2018 and November 2022, the paper said, citing the court ruling.
The eight members not sentenced to die were given jail terms ranging from 20 years to life, after a four-day trial in Ho Chi Minh City.
The court said the case involved a particularly serious cross-border drug trafficking operation over a long period of time, Tuoi Tre reported.
The suspects used social media networks such as Signal, adopting nicknames like "Colombia" and "Mosscau" or "Mosscau Russia" to avoid detection.
Recent Stories
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
More Stories From World
-
Shanghai adds new suburban airport metro line4 minutes ago
-
Vietnam court sentences 27 to death for drug trafficking: state media4 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan launches green tea plantation5 minutes ago
-
Home-made humanoid robots make debut at World Games host city in SW China15 minutes ago
-
Türkiye aims for 3 nuclear power plants by 2035: minister15 minutes ago
-
German president dissolves parliament, sets Feb 23 election date1 hour ago
-
South Korean lawmakers impeach second president in two weeks2 hours ago
-
Huthis claim new attacks on Israel after strikes hit Yemen airport2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated2 hours ago
-
German president dissolves parliament, sets Feb 23 election date2 hours ago
-
South Korean lawmakers impeach acting President Han Duck-soo3 hours ago
-
Mayotte faces environment, biodiversity crisis after cyclone3 hours ago