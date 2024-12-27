Open Menu

Vietnam Court Sentences 27 To Death For Drug Trafficking: State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A court in Vietnam sentenced 27 people to death on Friday after finding them guilty of trafficking more than 600 kilos of narcotics including heroin, ketamine and methamphetamine, state media reported.

Gang leader and notorious female crime boss Vu Hoang Anh, alias Oanh Ha, was among those condemned to death, the Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

The 35-member ring smuggled 626 kilos (1,380 Pounds) of drugs from Cambodia into Vietnam between March 2018 and November 2022, the paper said, citing the court ruling.

The eight members not sentenced to die were given jail terms ranging from 20 years to life, after a four-day trial in Ho Chi Minh City.

The court said the case involved a particularly serious cross-border drug trafficking operation over a long period of time, Tuoi Tre reported.

The suspects used social media networks such as Signal, adopting nicknames like "Colombia" and "Mosscau" or "Mosscau Russia" to avoid detection.

