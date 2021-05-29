UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Detects New Coronavirus Strain That Combines Features Of UK, Indian Ones -Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

Vietnam Detects New Coronavirus Strain That Combines Features of UK, Indian Ones -Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Vietnam has detected a new strain of the coronavirus that combines characteristics of the UK and Indian variants, national Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said on Saturday.

Both UK and Indian variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original coronavirus, but the Indian one is also potentially less susceptible to antibodies developed by the immune system.

The Vietnamese strain is an Indian variant with additional mutations that are the same as those of the UK strain, according to the health minister.

"The Ministry of Health would announce the new coronavirus variant on the global genome map," Long said, as quoted by the VnExpress news outlet.

According to the minister, the new strain stands behind the recent spike in the number of new coronavirus cases in Vietnam.

Related Topics

India Same United Kingdom Vietnam Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due ..

9 hours ago

Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separate ..

9 hours ago

China, West Need Common Set of Rules to Tackle Glo ..

9 hours ago

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

10 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.