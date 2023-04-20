UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Does Not Recognize China's Fishing Ban In South China Sea - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Vietnam Does Not Recognize China's Fishing Ban in South China Sea - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Vietnam does not recognize China's unilateral fishing ban in the South China Sea and calls for freedom of navigation, the deputy spokesperson for the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry, Doan Khac Viet, said on Thursday.

China has been imposing a fishing ban since 1990. This year, it is valid between May 1 and August 16 in many areas of the South China Sea.

"China's so-called 'fishing ban' not only violates our sovereignty towards the Trường Sa (Paracel) archipelago, but also Việt Nam's (Vietnam's) sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its waters and its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) as delineated in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," Viet said, as quoted by the Vietnam news newspaper.

The diplomat also said that freedom of navigation should be maintained in the South China Sea by all parties as a factor of prosperity in the region.

China justifies its fishing ban with the need to promote the sustainable development of marine fisheries and the improvement of marine ecology. Chinese coast guard units are deployed to patrol the protected areas. Some of these areas are disputed by several regional powers, including Vietnam.

