UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Drops Health Declaration For Int'l Arrivals

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 02:08 PM

Vietnam drops health declaration for int'l arrivals

International arrivals entering Vietnam will no longer have to submit health declaration forms starting from Wednesday, the daily newspaper Vietnam News cited the country's Ministry of Health as reporting

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) --:International arrivals entering Vietnam will no longer have to submit health declaration forms starting from Wednesday, the daily newspaper Vietnam news cited the country's Ministry of Health as reporting.

The ministry has submitted an urgent document to the People's Committees of provinces and cities with medical quarantine activities, asking the localities to temporarily suspend the requirement for health declarations, the newspaper reported.

The move is in response to recent reports of prolonged waits and congestion at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in southern Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City due to the rising number of international arrivals with the country's reopening and the upcoming four-day public holiday which starts on April 30, according to the report.

Related Topics

Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam April From Airport

Recent Stories

E cards replace ancient cards business in Khyber P ..

E cards replace ancient cards business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

2 minutes ago
 Poland Officially Stops Importing Russian Gas

Poland Officially Stops Importing Russian Gas

2 minutes ago
 Agha Hassan Baloch expresses grief over Karachi bl ..

Agha Hassan Baloch expresses grief over Karachi blast

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for March

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for March

7 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Drones Seen Over Transnistria's Cobasna ..

Ukrainian Drones Seen Over Transnistria's Cobasna Village at Night - Tiraspol

7 minutes ago
 Tobacco Taxes: Potential source of large revenue t ..

Tobacco Taxes: Potential source of large revenue to decrease budget deficit

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.