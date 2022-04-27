International arrivals entering Vietnam will no longer have to submit health declaration forms starting from Wednesday, the daily newspaper Vietnam News cited the country's Ministry of Health as reporting

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) --:International arrivals entering Vietnam will no longer have to submit health declaration forms starting from Wednesday, the daily newspaper Vietnam news cited the country's Ministry of Health as reporting.

The ministry has submitted an urgent document to the People's Committees of provinces and cities with medical quarantine activities, asking the localities to temporarily suspend the requirement for health declarations, the newspaper reported.

The move is in response to recent reports of prolonged waits and congestion at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in southern Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City due to the rising number of international arrivals with the country's reopening and the upcoming four-day public holiday which starts on April 30, according to the report.