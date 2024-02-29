Open Menu

Vietnam Enjoys Trade Surplus Of 4.72 Bln USD In First 2 Months Of 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of 4.72 billion U.S. Dollars in the first two months of this year, the country's General Statistics Office said on Thursday.

During the two months, the total import-export turnover of goods reached 113.96 billion dollars, with export turnover recorded at 59.34 billion dollars and imports at 54.62 billion dollars.

The export and import turnovers in the period saw year-on-year increases of 19.2 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

Eleven items, including electronics, computers and components, telephones, textiles and garments, and footwear, recorded an export turnover of over 1 billion dollars, accounting for 75.1 percent of the total.

China was Vietnam's largest import market with an import revenue of 20.9 billion dollars, said the office.

