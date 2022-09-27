Vietnam Evacuates 870,000 People as Super Typhoon Noru Approaches - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Vietnamese authorities are evacuating over 868,000 people from the central regions to safer places, as part of an extensive anti-flooding preparations for the arrival of super typhoon Noru, the Vietnam news Agency reported on Tuesday.

Noru is forecast to cause torrential rains with downpour reaching from 300-400mm to 500mm that is sure to trigger widespread floods from Quang Bnh to Binh Dinh provinces, the agency stated. Its strongest winds are expected to reach 166 km/hour (103 miles/hour) before hitting Vietnam's central coastal region overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday, national media said.

The super typhoon already caused floods in the Philippines and left five people dead and three missing after its passage there from Sunday to Monday, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported.

Noru then set off across the South China Sea toward Vietnam, where public services and local people are engaged in a race against time to reinforce fishing cages, public works, workshops, warehouses and coastal construction projects. A natural disaster prevention official instructed local authorities to get 57,800 vessels to seek safe shelters and call back 739 vessels operating at sea, media said.

About 1 million students in areas likely to be affected have been allowed to stay home for their safety while 10 airports have been closed.