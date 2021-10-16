UrduPoint.com

Sat 16th October 2021 | 02:50 AM

Vietnam Expects to Receive Large Batches of COVID-19 Vaccines From Italy, Japan

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Italy and Japan will donate over 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said on Friday on its official news portal.

Italy will be sending 2,021,360 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine via the COVIX facility, according to the statement. This will add up to the 800,000 doses already sent by Italy to Vietnam earlier this year.

In total, the Italian government has committed to donating 45 million doses to low- and middle-income countries throughout 2021.

Japan, which has already sent Vietnam more than 4.3 million COVID-19 shots, will ship another 500,000 doses, according to the Vietnamese government. In September, Japan donated 300 refrigeration devices for storing COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam.

As of Friday, Vietnam's vaccination campaign has administered 59.8 shots, having covered 57.2% of the adult population with at least one dose and 23.8% with full two doses.

