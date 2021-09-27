Vietnam Expects To See Trade With Russia Reach $6.5Bln In 2021 - Ambassador
Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The trade between Vietnam and Russia continues to grow and is expected to reach a total of roughly $6.5 billion this year, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The bilateral trade between Vietnam and Russia is expected to reach approximately $6.5 billion in 2021," Khoi said.
The ambassador also noted that the trade for the past seven months amounts to almost $3.6 billion, a 23.9% increase compared to the same period last year.