UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Expects To See Trade With Russia Reach $6.5Bln In 2021 - Ambassador

Mon 27th September 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The trade between Vietnam and Russia continues to grow and is expected to reach a total of roughly $6.5 billion this year, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The bilateral trade between Vietnam and Russia is expected to reach approximately $6.5 billion in 2021," Khoi said.

The ambassador also noted that the trade for the past seven months amounts to almost $3.6 billion, a 23.9% increase compared to the same period last year.

More Stories From World

