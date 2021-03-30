Vietnam flight attendant given suspended jail term for spreading Covid-19

A Vietnam Airlines flight attendant was handed a two-year suspended jail term for spreading the coronavirus, Vietnamese state media said Tuesday

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :A Vietnam Airlines flight attendant was handed a two-year suspended jail term for spreading the coronavirus, Vietnamese state media said Tuesday.

Duong Tan Hau broke his two-week home quarantine requirement and met 46 people after working on a repatriation flight from Japan in November, the country's official government website said.

The 29-year-old was convicted of "spreading dangerously infectious diseases" in a court in southern Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday, according to the metropolis' official mouthpiece, Phap Luat Thanh Pho Ho Chi Minh.