MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) A delegation of the Vietnamese leadership will come to Moscow in May to participate in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, Russian Ambassador to Hanoi Konstantin Vnukov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Vietnamese ambassador to Russia said in January that President Nguyen Phu Trong had accepted the invitation to attend the celebrations, which Moscow hosts on May 9.

"The Vietnamese side has confirmed its intention to send a delegation of the country's leadership to Moscow this May to take part in the ceremonial events dated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War," Vnukov said.