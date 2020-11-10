UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Grand Prix Dropped From Preliminary Calendar Of F1 2021 Season - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

Vietnam Grand Prix Dropped From Preliminary Calendar of F1 2021 Season - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Vietnam's Formula 1 Grand Prix in Hanoi has been removed from the preliminary Calendar of the racing season for 2021 that is expected to be unveiled later on Tuesday, media reported, citing sources.

According to the Autosport news portal, Vietnam was expected to host its first Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2020, but it was canceled over the COVID-19 pandemic. Hanoi was also initially included on the draft calendar for the 2021 season. Sources say that the Hanoi Grand Prix will be scrapped due to the ongoing political issues over the race.

At the same time, BBC Sport has learned that the move was triggered by the arrest on corruption charges of a key official responsible for the race in Hanoi.

Thus, with Vietnam being scrapped, the 2021 calendar will consist of 22 races. The first race is expected to take place in Australia on March 21, while the final one is slated for December 5 in Abu Dhabi. The only new race on the calendar will be the Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia, which will take place in Jeddah as a night race on November 28.

Related Topics

Corruption Australia Jeddah Abu Dhabi Same Hanoi Saudi Arabia Vietnam March November December 2020 Media From Race

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 23 more deaths due to Covid-19

11 minutes ago

UAE has taken effective steps to deal with Coronav ..

16 minutes ago

PM to attend 20th SCO Council of Heads of State vi ..

25 minutes ago

Balochistan and Central Punjab fined for slow over ..

35 minutes ago

PCB and Pakistan Polio Programme team up to fight ..

38 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 50.7 million, de ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.