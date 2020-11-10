Vietnam Grand Prix Dropped From Preliminary Calendar of F1 2021 Season - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Vietnam's Formula 1 Grand Prix in Hanoi has been removed from the preliminary Calendar of the racing season for 2021 that is expected to be unveiled later on Tuesday, media reported, citing sources.

According to the Autosport news portal, Vietnam was expected to host its first Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2020, but it was canceled over the COVID-19 pandemic. Hanoi was also initially included on the draft calendar for the 2021 season. Sources say that the Hanoi Grand Prix will be scrapped due to the ongoing political issues over the race.

At the same time, BBC Sport has learned that the move was triggered by the arrest on corruption charges of a key official responsible for the race in Hanoi.

Thus, with Vietnam being scrapped, the 2021 calendar will consist of 22 races. The first race is expected to take place in Australia on March 21, while the final one is slated for December 5 in Abu Dhabi. The only new race on the calendar will be the Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia, which will take place in Jeddah as a night race on November 28.