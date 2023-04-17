Vietnam Hopes to Boost Trade With Russia - Embassy

UrduPoint.com

Trade between Russia and Vietnam has regrettably decreased in 2022, and there is hope that in the future, the countries' joint efforts will help reach higher results, charge d'affaires of the Vietnamese embassy in Moscow Le Dac Quan said on Monday

"Due to sanctions, difficulties in calculations and logistics started, in 2022, this (trade) figure was $3.75 billion, which is almost 35% less than in the previous year. It is obvious that our countries' bilateral trade is modest. I hope that in the near future, we will manage to reach higher results by a mutual effort," Quan said during his speech within the Week of Vietnam in Russian House of International Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

Western sanctions have limited Russia's trade with other countries, including Vietnam, the Vietnamese media reported in March. However, the Vietnam Trade Office in Russia noticed that Russian companies were increasingly interested in establishing partnership with Vietnamese businesses.

In July 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Vietnamese businesses were also interested in further development of economic and investment cooperation with Russian companies, including in the energy sector, regardless of the pandemic and the sanctions.

